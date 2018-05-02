Momentos From The Rev John Stuart Family

Gov Simcoe Branch UELAC meeting featuring a history talk by Allan Day. 7:30 pm. Free.

Rev. John Stuart, in the 1770's posted at Fort Hunter, NY, as a missionary to the Mohawks was an ardent Loyalist. Chaplain to the King's Royal Regiment of New York during the American Revolution, he became the first the resident Anglican clergyman in what is now Ontario, the first chaplain of the legislative council of Upper Canada and built Kingston's earliest church, St. George's, in 1792.