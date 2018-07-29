Momo Crawl TO

This July 29th in Little Tibet (Parkdale), Students for a Free Tibet Canada is pleased to host you Toronto foodies on a steamy savoury crawl for the top momos. What’s a Momo you ask? Momos are delicious Tibetan (and Himalayan) dumplings (meat or veg) mixed with a balanced blend of herbs and spices, hand-wrapped in dough and steamed to perfection. Buy a Momo passport for Little Tibet for $25, and open your gates to Little Tibet giving you you a total of 10 Momos from 10 different Tibetan and Nepalese restaurants in Parkdale. This year will introduce three NEW Tibetan restaurants mentioned below.

Participating Restaurants:

Daiko Indian and Nepali Street Food

Garleek - NEW!

Himalayan Kitchen

Little Tibet - NEW!

Loga's Momo Corner

Om Restaurant

Shangrila Restaurant

Tashi Delek Cafe

Tibet Kitchen

If you purchase your passport here on eventbrite, you can pick it up on the day of at the headquarters tent in front of Tsampa Restaurant (non-participant). You can also purchase your passport physically at a location specified on the Facebook event page: https://facebook.com/events/177398006299698