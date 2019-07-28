Momo Crawl T.O.

to Google Calendar - Momo Crawl T.O. - 2019-07-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Momo Crawl T.O. - 2019-07-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Momo Crawl T.O. - 2019-07-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - Momo Crawl T.O. - 2019-07-28 13:00:00

Little Tibet 1449 Queen W (A), Toronto, Ontario M6R 1A1

This July 29th in Little Tibet (Parkdale), Students for a Free Tibet Canada is pleased to host Toronto foodies on a steamy savoury crawl for the top momos. What’s a Momo you ask? Momos are delicious Tibetan (and Himalayan) dumplings (meat or veg) mixed with a balanced blend of herbs and spices, hand-wrapped in dough and steamed to perfection. Buy a Momo passport for Little Tibet for $25, and open your gates to Little Tibet giving you you a total of 10 Momos from 10 different Tibetan and Nepalese restaurants in Parkdale. 1-5 pm. 

Info

Little Tibet 1449 Queen W (A), Toronto, Ontario M6R 1A1 View Map
Community Events
Benefits
to Google Calendar - Momo Crawl T.O. - 2019-07-28 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Momo Crawl T.O. - 2019-07-28 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Momo Crawl T.O. - 2019-07-28 13:00:00 iCalendar - Momo Crawl T.O. - 2019-07-28 13:00:00