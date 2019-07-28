Momo Crawl T.O.

This July 29th in Little Tibet (Parkdale), Students for a Free Tibet Canada is pleased to host Toronto foodies on a steamy savoury crawl for the top momos. What’s a Momo you ask? Momos are delicious Tibetan (and Himalayan) dumplings (meat or veg) mixed with a balanced blend of herbs and spices, hand-wrapped in dough and steamed to perfection. Buy a Momo passport for Little Tibet for $25, and open your gates to Little Tibet giving you you a total of 10 Momos from 10 different Tibetan and Nepalese restaurants in Parkdale. 1-5 pm.