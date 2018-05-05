Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show
The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Improvisers create scenes based on interviews with this month's guests: McMaster professor David Shore and actor/writer Susan Coyne. Hosted by (a different) David Shore. 8 pm. $15.
Starring: The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Jan Caruana, Jack Mosshammer, Dale Boyer, Herbie Barnes and Kerry Griffin. Music by Ayaka Kinugawa.
