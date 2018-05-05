Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

to Google Calendar - Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show - 2018-05-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show - 2018-05-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show - 2018-05-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show - 2018-05-05 20:00:00

The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Improvisers create scenes based on interviews with this month's guests: McMaster professor David Shore and actor/writer Susan Coyne. Hosted by (a different) David Shore. 8 pm. $15.

Starring: The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Jan Caruana, Jack Mosshammer, Dale Boyer, Herbie Barnes and Kerry Griffin. Music by Ayaka Kinugawa.

www.monkeytoast.com

Info
The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1 View Map
Stage
Comedy
647-982-4545
to Google Calendar - Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show - 2018-05-05 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show - 2018-05-05 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show - 2018-05-05 20:00:00 iCalendar - Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show - 2018-05-05 20:00:00