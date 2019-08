Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

Monkey Toast is a talk/improv show hosted by David Shore. This month we welcome special guests, Toronto Star Queen’s Park Bureau Chief, Robert Benzie and co-creator/star of CBC’s Baroness Von Sketch Show, Aurora Browne. 8 pm. $20, advance $15.

Starring The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Jan Caruana, Sandy Jobin-Bevans, Dale Boyer, Marty Adams and Herbie Barnes. Music by Ayaka Kinugawa.