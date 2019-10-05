Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show
The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Monkey Toast is a talk/improv show hosted by David Shore. special guests, music journalist Karen Bliss and from The National Post & CBC’s At Issue, Andrew Coyne. 8 pm. $20, advance $15.
Starring The Monkey Toast Players: Jan Caruana, Linda Kash, Jim Annan, Kerry Griffin, Lisa Brooke and Herbie Barnes. Music by Music by Dewi Minden.
