Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Monkey Toast is a talk/improv show hosted by David Shore. special guests, music journalist Karen Bliss and from The National Post & CBC’s At Issue, Andrew Coyne. 8 pm. $20, advance $15.

Starring The Monkey Toast Players: Jan Caruana, Linda Kash, Jim Annan, Kerry Griffin, Lisa Brooke and Herbie Barnes. Music by Music by Dewi Minden.

The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
