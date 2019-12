Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

Improv talk show starring The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Jan Caruana, Sandy Jobin-Bevans, Herbie Barnes and Marty Adams. Music by Ayaka Kinugawa. Special guests are comedy writer/performer Jennifer Whalen & journalist/author Linda McQuaig. Hosted by David Shore. 8 pm. Second floor. $20, advance $15. monkeytoast.com

