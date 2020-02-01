Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

Improv talk show the Monkey Toast Players, guests actor Reed Diamond and CBC host Falen Johnson and host David Shore. 8 pm. Second floor. $20, advance $15. monkeytoast.com

Starring The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Jan Caruana, Sandy Jobin-Bevans, Jim Annan, Nadine Djoury and Kerry Griffin. Music by Dewi Minden.