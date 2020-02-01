Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show
The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Improv talk show the Monkey Toast Players, guests actor Reed Diamond and CBC host Falen Johnson and host David Shore. 8 pm. Second floor. $20, advance $15. monkeytoast.com
Starring The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Jan Caruana, Sandy Jobin-Bevans, Jim Annan, Nadine Djoury and Kerry Griffin. Music by Dewi Minden.
