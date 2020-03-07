Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show
The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Former Much Music VJ Erica Ehm and former premier Bob Rae are the guests at this edition of the improvised talk show hosted by David Shore. Second floor. $20, advance $15. monkeytoast.com
Starring The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Jan Caruana, Sandy Jobin-Bevans, Stacey McGunnigle and Kerry Griffin.
