Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show

The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

David Shore hosts the monthly interview & improv show featuring special guest, former Premier of Ontario and leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, The Hon. Bob Rae. 8 pm. $15.

Starring The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Sandy Jobin-Bevans, Jan Caruana, Marty Adams, Dale Boyer and Carmine Lucarelli. Music by Ayaka Kinugawa.

Info
The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1 View Map
Stage
Comedy
647-628-5916
