Monkey Toast: The Improvised Talk Show
The Social Capital Theatre 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
David Shore hosts the monthly interview & improv show featuring special guest, former Premier of Ontario and leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, The Hon. Bob Rae. 8 pm. $15.
Starring The Monkey Toast Players: Lisa Merchant, Sandy Jobin-Bevans, Jan Caruana, Marty Adams, Dale Boyer and Carmine Lucarelli. Music by Ayaka Kinugawa.
