Monster Dash

Virtual registration for the Halloween run with prizes and contests. Five distances, spooky mile for kids, 5K, 10K, half marathon and full marathon, road, trail or treadmill. Details https://raceroster.com/events/2020/28290/monster-dash-canada-2020

 

2020-10-13 to
2020-11-15
 

Online Event
 

Race or Endurance Event
 

Community Events

Virtual Event

