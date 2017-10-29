Monster Dash 2017

Ontario Science Centre 770 Don Mills, Toronto, Ontario

Monster Dash is a family friendly halloween fitness event. One hundred per cent of all pledges and donations support the Ontario Science Centre’s Community Access Programs. Join the Spooky Mile for young kids and a chip timed 5km and 10km run/walk for prizing and posting results! Costumes are not mandatory, we do encourage them for additional prizes. 3-9 pm. $20-$85. Pre-register: monsterdash.ca

