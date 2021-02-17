Montreal/New Musics Festival

The Société de musique contemporaine du Québec (SMCQ) presents the online festival with the theme Au-delà des frontières (Beyond Borders). The opening concert, Music Without Borders, with ground-breaking fusion music on a global scale performed by the Vancouver Inter-Cultural Orchestra (VICO). Most of Montreal’s contemporary ensembles (Molinari, Bozzini and Quasar quartets, ECM+, SuperMusique, Paramirabo) and many more will be featured. Feb 18-28. Free. http://festivalmnm.ca