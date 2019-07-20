Moon Landing Festival
Aga Khan Museum 77 Wynford, Toronto, Ontario M3C 1K1
Lunar-inspired festivities including a chance to make moon music, a screening of For All Mankind, our exhibition The Moon: A Voyage Through Time, children’s activities and evening stargazing. Jul 20-21, Sat noon-10 pm, Sun noon-6 pm. Most outdoor activities free, $10 admission to The Moon: A Voyage Through Time exhibit inside the museum.
agakhanmuseum.org/programs/moon-landing-festival
Moon Mission With Bettina Forget: July 20, 11 am-4 pm, $40-$50. Pre-register.
Info
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Festivals