Lunar-inspired festivities including a chance to make moon music, a screening of For All Mankind, our exhibition The Moon: A Voyage Through Time, children’s activities and evening stargazing. Jul 20-21, Sat noon-10 pm, Sun noon-6 pm. Most outdoor activities free, $10 admission to The Moon: A Voyage Through Time exhibit inside the museum.

agakhanmuseum.org/programs/moon-landing-festival

Moon Mission With Bettina Forget: July 20, 11 am-4 pm, $40-$50. Pre-register.