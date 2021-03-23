More Than Dance, We Are A Movement

Harbourfront Centre and DigiDance celebrates 20th anniversary of Indigenous art innovators Red Sky Performance with a digital broadcast showcasing excerpts of their award-winning work and the remarkable story of their rise to one of the world’s most prolific and celebrated Indigenous performance creators. Playing out over three distinct parts, the 55-minute film will include the exhilarating work Trace, interviews with Executive and Artistic Director Sandra Laronde and her company of collaborators, and Miigis – an exploration of unique connections to land and water, the environment and conservation. Streaming April 14-20. Tickets from $16. http://www.harbourfrontcentre.com