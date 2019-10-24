Mosaic Dialogue – Brexit: Why? & What's Next

Google Calendar - Mosaic Dialogue – Brexit: Why? & What's Next - 2019-10-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mosaic Dialogue – Brexit: Why? & What's Next - 2019-10-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mosaic Dialogue – Brexit: Why? & What's Next - 2019-10-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - Mosaic Dialogue – Brexit: Why? & What's Next - 2019-10-24 18:30:00

George Ignatieff Theatre 15 Devonshire Place, Toronto, Ontario

Akaash Maharaj, CEO of The Mosaic Institute in convervation with Professor Mel Cappe will discuss the rise of populism and the hostility towards immigration that has sparked Brexit; the nature of the Irish backstop, and the implications for peace in Northern Ireland. 6:30 pm. $15-$50, stu free. Pre-register.

mosaicinstitute.ca   //   development@mosaicinstitute.ca   //   416-644-6000 ext. 680

Info

George Ignatieff Theatre 15 Devonshire Place, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Community Events
Google Calendar - Mosaic Dialogue – Brexit: Why? & What's Next - 2019-10-24 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mosaic Dialogue – Brexit: Why? & What's Next - 2019-10-24 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mosaic Dialogue – Brexit: Why? & What's Next - 2019-10-24 18:30:00 iCalendar - Mosaic Dialogue – Brexit: Why? & What's Next - 2019-10-24 18:30:00