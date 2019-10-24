Mosaic Dialogue – Brexit: Why? & What's Next
George Ignatieff Theatre 15 Devonshire Place, Toronto, Ontario
Akaash Maharaj, CEO of The Mosaic Institute in convervation with Professor Mel Cappe will discuss the rise of populism and the hostility towards immigration that has sparked Brexit; the nature of the Irish backstop, and the implications for peace in Northern Ireland. 6:30 pm. $15-$50, stu free. Pre-register.
mosaicinstitute.ca // development@mosaicinstitute.ca // 416-644-6000 ext. 680
George Ignatieff Theatre 15 Devonshire Place, Toronto, Ontario
