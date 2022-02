5 people viewed this event.

Mötley Crüe & Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Classless Act

Concert. Aug 8. Doors 3:30 pm, show 4 pm. $TBA. On sale Feb 25. All ages. Rogers Centre, 1 Blue Jays Way. http://livenation.com