Mouthpiece

by Norah Sadava and Amy Nostbakken (Nightwood Theatre/Quote Unquote Collective/Why Not Theatre). The two performers journey into the female psyche through text, a cappella harmonies and physicality. The piece follows one woman in the wake of her mother's death, as she tries to find her voice. Previews Apr 11, opens Apr 12 and runs to Apr 22, Tue-Sat 8 pm, Sun 2:30 pm. $25-$35, Sun pwyc at the door.