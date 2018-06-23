Critical Distance presents ... move or be moved by some 'thing' rather than oneself., an exhibition that considers curating and choreography as materials and subjects.

Bringing together artists whose work transforms multiple spaces and temporalities of the gallery, it features work by Guillaume Adjutor Provost, Adam Basanta, Adrienne Crossman and Nadège Grebmeier Forget. Jun 23-Aug 5, opening 2-4 pm Jun 23. Free.

Gallery hours are Thu--Sun from noon-5 pm and by appointment through August 5th.