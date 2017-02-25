Move Your Paws For The Polar Bear Cause

Toronto Zoo 361 Old Finch, Toronto, Ontario M1B 5K7

Family-friendly 1K and 5K walk/run for runners, walkers and fitness folk of all ages and abilities to support polar bear conservation. 8:15 am. $10-$30 (includes zoo admission for the day). 

All proceeds from the Move Your Paws for the Polar Bear Cause Walk/Run will support the Toronto Zoo’s conservation, education and research activities with polar bears

Toronto Zoo 361 Old Finch, Toronto, Ontario M1B 5K7

All Ages, Outdoor
Community Events
416-392-5974

