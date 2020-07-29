Movie Nights at Sherway Gardens

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is bringing the spirit of the summer to the city by introducing its outdoor movie experience at CF Sherway Gardens. Get the car started for this fun event, created in partnership with the City of Toronto’s DriveIn TO initiative. For three weekends starting Thursday, July 30, CF Sherway Gardens will be transforming the parking lot into an outdoor movie theatre. It takes place from Thursday to Saturday and features two separate screenings at 6 pm and 9 pm.

Screenings include animated films like The Nut Job 2 and The Wild Life, comedies like The Hustle, NFB films and documentaries like Mighty Jerome and nîpawistamâsowin: We Will Stand Up.

July 30-Aug 15, Thu-Sat 6 and 9 pm. Tickets are $10 per car, per movie, with proceeds benefiting St. Joseph’s Hospital. Advance tickets required, see website for complete schedule and to buy tickets.