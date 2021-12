Moving With Joy and Annavik

Two-part winter season exhibitions Moving With Joy (opening Dec 22), and Annavik (opening Dec 29) by the Inuvialuk artist Maureen Greben, alongside the ice skating season. Both exhibitions run to Feb 21.

Moving With Joy at the Bentway Skate Trail, 250 Fort York Blvd.

Annavik at the Bentway Studio, 55 Fort York Blvd.

http://thebentway.ca