by WA Mozart (Opera Atelier). An incorrigible young playboy blazes a path to his own destruction in a single day in this outrageous comedy opera. Performed in Italian with English surtitles.

Opens Oct 31 and runs to Nov 9: Oct 31, Nov 2 and 8 at 7:30 pm; Nov 3 at 3 pm; Nov 9 at 4:30 pm. $39-$194.

Tickets: mirvish.com/shows/don-giovanni