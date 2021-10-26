Mozart Is Dead

West End Micro Music Festival includes three live concerts that explore distinct responses to the complex legacy of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: rejection, ambivalence, and love. Performers include the Interro Quartet, clarinetist Cherwin, violinist Emily Kruspe, singer and multi-disciplinary performer Hillary Jean Young, and electronic music duo Joyful Joyful. Nov 26, Dec 3 and Dec 10 at 7:30 pm. $20, festival pass $50, stu free. Reserve. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1691 Bloor W. http://www.westendmusic.ca

DEAD MOZART on November 26, 2021, features rebellious works for string quartet by Nicole Lizée and Norma Beecroft, two of Canada’s most daring composers. Their compositions defy audience expectations of the string quartet, using whistling tubes, sheets of paper, and electronics to bring an 18th-century genre boldly into the modern world. These works will be placed in contrast with Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet K581 featuring Interro Quartet and clarinetist Brad Cherwin.

#$*%! MOZART on December 3, 2021 will feature experimental and electronic music by visionary queer artists, Hillary Jean Young and Joyful Joyful. Employing a thicket of cables and effects that transform single voices into visceral, shimmering, and otherworldly choruses, these musicians explore the relationships between traditional, sacred, and avant garde music. Their creative practices conjure a nostalgia that is specific, earnest, and affecting, offering a contemporary rebuttal to the delicate refinement of the eighteenth century, and giving voice to their personal experiences.

LOVE MOZART will conclude the festival on December 10, 2021. This concert will use theatrical staging, memorization, and startling transitions to trace the musical lineage of Jean Francaix’s Quintet for Clarinet and Strings. Evoking both Mozart’s refined classicism and the angular modernism of Igor Stravinsky, the textures and colours of Francaix’s quintet veil the sarcastic gestures and complex harmonies of the twentieth century that lurk beneath the piece’s unassuming surface.

COVID-19 protocols for the venue will be followed. Masks for all attendees are required.