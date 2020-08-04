NOW MagazineAll EventsMozart Players’ Season Launch

Mozart Players’ Season Launch

Toronto Mozart Players

Mozart Players’ Season Launch

by Toronto Mozart Players
 
153 people viewed this event.

Toronto Mozart Choir livestreamed concert. 7:30 pm. Free. Advance tickets. https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/toronto-mozart-players-season-launch-tickets-114133694954

 

Date And Time


 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual Event
 

Event Category

Virtual Event
 
 
 

Share With Friends

Toronto Mozart Players

Comments are Closed.