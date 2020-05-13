Mozart's Requiem - B-Xalted

Church of St Mary Magdalene 477 Manning, Toronto, Ontario M6G 2V8

B-Xalted!, the brainchild of writer Barbara Gowdy and publisher/editor, writer and musician Whitney Smith, tackles Mozart’s Requiem in D Minor, K. 626 – revered for its beauty and particularly for the emotionally vast Kyrie and Lacrimosa movements. Simon Walker conducts, along with assistant conductor/tenor lead Charles Davidson, in a program that includes a diversity of choral pieces, and an audience singalong. With organist Andrew Adair, pianist Ellen Meyer and vocal soloists. 8 pm. $25-$35, underemployed $15. 

