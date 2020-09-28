Mr. Brainwash

NOW MagazineAll EventsMr. Brainwash

We’re in this Together pop-up art exhibition will feature new and iconic works on paper, sculpture, canvas and exclusive editions.

Oct 1-Dec 31. 11 am-7 pm, Tue to Sun. http://www.tagto.ca

 

