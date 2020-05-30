MSYL's The Human Library (Online)

Mind & Spirit Youth Leadership presents The Human Library online via Zoom. "Living Books" share their stories and experiences with the community. The stories are about overcoming adversity, inspiring others, or sharing wisdom about life's truths. Our Human Library is a youth-led event, where our storytellers have been selected to share their own created stories or personal stories. This event is a positive space for conversations that can challenge stereotypes and prejudices through dialogue. 5-7:30 pm. Free.

eventbrite.ca/e/ the-human-library- registration-103288083438