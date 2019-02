by Beth Graham & Daniela Vlaskalic (Theatrefront/Hit & Myth). Two women are in a life-and-death struggle in an airport washroom in this dark comedy about poverty, class and drug smuggling. Opens Feb 15 and runs to Mar 2, Mon-Sat 8:30 pm, mat Sat 2:30 pm. $22.60-$28.25, stu/srs/arts workers $16.95, Mon pwyc.

theatrefront.com