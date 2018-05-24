Multi-Faith Candidates Meeting For Beaches East York
Beaches-East York (Riding) Faith Communities invite everyone to a Candidates Meeting for the June 7 Provincial election. Questions asked of candidates will include: adequate income, decent work, affordable housing, the environment, education, health care, child care & First Nations issues. Questions from the audience will be solicited as well. 7-9 pm. Free.
