Multi-Faith Candidates Meeting For Beaches East York

Beach United Church 140 Wineva, Toronto, Ontario

Beaches-East York (Riding) Faith Communities invite everyone to a Candidates Meeting for the June 7 Provincial election. Questions asked of candidates will include: adequate income, decent work, affordable housing, the environment, education, health care, child care & First Nations issues. Questions from the audience will be solicited as well. 7-9 pm. Free.

Info
Beach United Church 140 Wineva, Toronto, Ontario View Map
Free
Community Events
416-423-5406
