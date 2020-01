Multiculturalism And Interculturalism: A Constitutional Provision vs. An Abstraction

Colloquium to address multiculturalism (and interculturalism) from a Canadian perspective, with scholars, artists and lawyers. Panelists will treat and debate multiculturalism from their research interest and/or field of expertise perspectives. Q&A will follow the presentations. Feb 14 from 3-5 pm. Free.

cdtps.utoronto.ca/events/colloquium-multiculturalism-and-interculturalism