Multisensory Museum: Japjot Singh

How can artists and designers create more multisensory experiences? OCADU Graduate Students in response to an Inclusive Design Multisensory Museum Course share their co-creative process of translating artworks in the AGO collection into multisensory objects. Students explore a wide variety of techniques to create an inclusive gallery experience in a series of Multisensory MuseumMoments.

In this program, Japjot Singh presents an inclusive multisensory translation of Kazuo Nakamura’s Inner Structure (1956). For the translation, Japjot has made a 1:2 scale 3D prototype of the artwork which will let the user experience the pattern present in the artwork by using the sense of touch. Unravel the mystery of Kazuo Nakamura’s art by taking a multisensory dive into curiosity.

Jan 29 at 11 am. Free. https://www.facebook.com/AGOToronto/