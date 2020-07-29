NOW MagazineAll EventsMundane Mysteries Playdate

Mundane Mysteries Playdate

by Outside the March Theatre Company
 
Outside the March and Theatre Direct present a week of personalized, interactive phone calls, designed for youngsters aged 5-13, running August 10-21. $45. Pre-register at mundanemysteries.com/playdate

 

Date And Time

2020-08-10 @ 10:00 AM to
2020-08-21 @ 08:00 PM
 

