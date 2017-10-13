Mural Routes
Evergreen Brick Works 550 Bayview, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3X8
Speakers and panelists from across the mural field including artists Aura, Chief Lady Bird, Bareket Kezwer, and Monica Wickler will kick off proceedings with a panel discussing women in mural art. Other highlights include a hands-on mosaic activity led by mosaic muralist Cristina Delago and inspired by the Brick Works site, a look at the PopSilos rural mural project, and a discussion about the animation of laneways, featuring The Laneway Project and artist Nick Sweetman. The weekend provides a space for mural artists, administrators, and enthusiasts to connect, learn, and share experiences. Oct 13-15. $225, stu $150, Fri or Sun only $110, Sat $130.
Pre-register. See website for details.