Mural Routes

Speakers and panelists from across the mural field including artists Aura, Chief Lady Bird, Bareket Kezwer, and Monica Wickler will kick off proceedings with a panel discussing women in mural art. Other highlights include a hands-on mosaic activity led by mosaic muralist Cristina Delago and inspired by the Brick Works site, a look at the PopSilos rural mural project, and a discussion about the animation of laneways, featuring The Laneway Project and artist Nick Sweetman. The weekend provides a space for mural artists, administrators, and enthusiasts to connect, learn, and share experiences. Oct 13-15. $225, stu $150, Fri or Sun only $110, Sat $130.

Pre-register. See website for details.