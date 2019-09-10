Museum Of The Moon

to Google Calendar - Museum Of The Moon - 2019-09-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Museum Of The Moon - 2019-09-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Museum Of The Moon - 2019-09-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Museum Of The Moon - 2019-09-10 18:00:00

The Bentway 250 Fort York, Toronto, Ontario

The Bentway transforms into an open-air planetarium with Museum Of The Moon – a 7-metre wide, glowing scale-model by UK artist Luke Jerram – which brings the moon’s surface to life on earth. Visitors will be able to reflect on the moon and our relationship to its rhythms with a series of nightly lunar activities, including moon gazing and moonlight meditation. The moon will ‘rise’ under the Gardiner Expressway every afternoon and be lowered late each evening. 

Sep 10-15, on view from 6-11 pm. Free.

Info

The Bentway 250 Fort York, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Art
to Google Calendar - Museum Of The Moon - 2019-09-10 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Museum Of The Moon - 2019-09-10 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Museum Of The Moon - 2019-09-10 18:00:00 iCalendar - Museum Of The Moon - 2019-09-10 18:00:00