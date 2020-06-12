Museum of Water: A Conversation

Virtual Event see event website, Toronto, Ontario

2020 marks the beginning of the creation of Museum of Water, a three-year project with UK artist Amy Sharrocks, which will culminate in 2022. During Luminato’s virtual festival Amy will be joined online by Mark Calvazara from the Council of Canadians to delve into some of the major water issues facing communities across Toronto and Ontario.  6:45 pm. Free.  luminatofestival.com/How-to-Festival

Luminato
Free
Art
