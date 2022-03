Music About Nature- Virtual Recital for Ukraine

Canzona Chamber Players present solo pianist Vadim Serebryany performing Music About Nature, a program which includes Ludwig van Beethoven, Maurice Ravel, Claude Debussy, Tōru Takemitsu, Olivier Messiaen, Maurice Ravel, and Béla Bartók. https://youtu.be/M-6xJIfTjG8

In lieu of concert tickets, Canzona Chamber Players asks for donations to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal or the Ukraine Armed Forces. #HelpUkraineNow

Donation details here: https://www.canzonachamberplayers.com/help-ukraine-now