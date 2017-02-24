Music As Disruption

Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6

Wavelength Music and City Hall Live host a community panel discussion on the subject of art as activism, with April Aliermo, John Caffery, city councillor Josh Colle and others, plus a live performance by LAL. 4:30 pm. Free. In the Ballroom.

(This event has been rescheduled from its original date of February 12. The event was postponed due to that day's snowstorm.)

Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6

