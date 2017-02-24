Music As Disruption
Gladstone Hotel 1214 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J6
Wavelength Music and City Hall Live host a community panel discussion on the subject of art as activism, with April Aliermo, John Caffery, city councillor Josh Colle and others, plus a live performance by LAL. 4:30 pm. Free. In the Ballroom.
(This event has been rescheduled from its original date of February 12. The event was postponed due to that day's snowstorm.)
