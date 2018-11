Music By & For Ken Aldcroft XXIV featuring Patrick O'Reilly (guitar) and Joe Strutt (live processing) and Andrew Kay (solo reeds and percussion). BY & FOR is a monthly presentation in celebration of the life and music of guitarist, composer, educator and producer Ken Aldcroft who left us far too early in September 2016. 10 pm. Pwyc.

facebook.com/events/1150341591816133