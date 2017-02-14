Buena Vista Social Club

to Google Calendar - Buena Vista Social Club - 2017-02-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Buena Vista Social Club - 2017-02-14 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Buena Vista Social Club - 2017-02-14 18:30:00 iCalendar - Buena Vista Social Club - 2017-02-14 18:30:00

Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8

This documentary by lauded German filmmaker Wim Wenders follows renowned guitarist Ry Cooder and his son, Joachim, as they travel to Cuba and assemble a group of the country's finest musicians to record an album. Among the artists included in the project are singer Ibrahim Ferrer and pianist Rubén González, who are both interviewed and featured in studio footage. Eventually the ensemble travels to the United States to perform in front of rapt audiences. 6:30 pm. Free. Beeton Hall.

Info

Reference Library 789 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario M4W 2G8 View Map

Free, Film

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Buena Vista Social Club - 2017-02-14 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Buena Vista Social Club - 2017-02-14 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Buena Vista Social Club - 2017-02-14 18:30:00 iCalendar - Buena Vista Social Club - 2017-02-14 18:30:00

Best New Restaurants
2016

Readers' Choice 2016

This week in Print