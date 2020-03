Music For Climate Justice 5

Stories by Fabio Lisboa and Sarah Abušarar with shadow puppets by Kristine White and music by Lunar Bloom, Nico Paulo, Georgia Hathaway, Erik Bleich, Juan D Toledo and Nano Valverde, Cassie Norton and more. 7:30-11 pm. $5-$20 sliding scale.

Indigenous Climate Action (ICA) is an Indigenous-led organization, guided by Indigenous peoples from communities & regions across Canada. indigenousclimateaction.com