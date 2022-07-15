Music Mondays: Andromeda Trio

Daytime concert series at the historic Church of the Holy Trinity (19 Trinity Square, behind the Eaton Centre). Every Monday from June to Labour Day at 12:15 pm. Admission: pay-what-you-can. Suggested donation $10.

August 1 – Where the Creator rests: Andromeda Trio (Marcus Scholtes, violin and Miriam Stewart-Kroeker, cello) with guest pianist Angela Park, will present a program that reflects the trajectory of Métis-Mennonite relations in Canada, from the persecution and emigration of Mennonites from Ukraine, to the impact of their immigration to the Canadian prairies on the Indigenous people who had been promised the land.