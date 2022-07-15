Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Music Mondays: Cardinal Consort of Viols & Daniel Cabena

Jul 15, 2022

Music Mondays: Cardinal Consort of Viols & Daniel Cabena

9 9 people viewed this event.

Daytime concert series at the historic Church of the Holy Trinity (19 Trinity Square, behind the Eaton Centre). Every Monday from June to Labour Day at 12:15 pm. Admission: pay-what-you-can. Suggested donation $10.

August 8 – To Our Great Joy: This concert will feature music by English composers of the 16th and 17th centuries who survived plague and pestilence. The consort will present fantasias and consort songs by William Byrd, John Jenkins, John Dowland and others.

Additional Details

Location Address - 19 Trinity Square, Toronto, ON M5G 1B1

Event Price - pwyc

Date And Time

Mon, Aug 8th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to 01:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine