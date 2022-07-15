Music Mondays: Cardinal Consort of Viols & Daniel Cabena

Daytime concert series at the historic Church of the Holy Trinity (19 Trinity Square, behind the Eaton Centre). Every Monday from June to Labour Day at 12:15 pm. Admission: pay-what-you-can. Suggested donation $10.

August 8 – To Our Great Joy: This concert will feature music by English composers of the 16th and 17th centuries who survived plague and pestilence. The consort will present fantasias and consort songs by William Byrd, John Jenkins, John Dowland and others.