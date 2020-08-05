Music Mondays: In Celebration of Nadia Boulanger

NOW MagazineAll EventsMusic Mondays: In Celebration of Nadia Boulanger

Virtual concert with Stephanie Chua (piano), and Mary-Katherine Finch (cello) celebrating Nadia Boulanger, renowned composer, conductor, and teacher. 12:15 pm. Pwyc, suggested donation $10.

 

2020-08-10 @ 12:15 PM
 

