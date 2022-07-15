Music Mondays: Megan Chang and Emily Chiang

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 15, 2022

Daytime concert series at the historic Church of the Holy Trinity (19 Trinity Square, behind the Eaton Centre). Every Monday from June to Labour Day at 12:15 pm. Admission: pay-what-you-can. Suggested donation $10.

August 29 – Unrequited Love – Piano four-hands: Taiwanese-Canadian pianists Emily Chiang and Megan Chang have performed together as a duo across Canada.

Mon, Aug 29th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to 01:30 PM

