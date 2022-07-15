Music Mondays: Michael Arnowitt and Stelth Ng

Daytime concert series at the historic Church of the Holy Trinity (19 Trinity Square, behind the Eaton Centre). Every Monday from June to Labour Day at 12:15 pm. Admission: pay-what-you-can. Suggested donation $10.

August 22 – A Musical Vision: Pianist and composer Michael Arnowitt and violinist/filmmaker Stelth Ng join their talents for this delightful program of duo favourites.