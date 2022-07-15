Readers' Choice 2021

Music Mondays: Michael Arnowitt and Stelth Ng

Jul 15, 2022

Daytime concert series at the historic Church of the Holy Trinity (19 Trinity Square, behind the Eaton Centre). Every Monday from June to Labour Day at 12:15 pm. Admission: pay-what-you-can. Suggested donation $10.

August 22 – A Musical Vision: Pianist and composer Michael Arnowitt and violinist/filmmaker Stelth Ng join their talents for this delightful program of duo favourites.

Location Address - 19 Trinity Square, Toronto, ON M5G 1B1

Event Price - pwyc

Mon, Aug 22nd, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to 01:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Music

