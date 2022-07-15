Music Mondays: Odin String Quartet

Daytime concert series at the historic Church of the Holy Trinity (19 Trinity Square, behind the Eaton Centre). Every Monday from June to Labour Day at 12:15 pm. Admission: pay-what-you-can. Suggested donation $10.

September 5 – Lockdown Lullabies: In the spring of 2020, the Odin Quartet put out a call for compositions to capture the zeitgeist of the pandemic. From over 200 submissions from composers in Canada and worldwide, the ensemble has chosen and performed 30 pieces on two separate concerts. Today’s performance will feature 10 of those selected pieces.