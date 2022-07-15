Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Music Mondays: Stephanie Chua & Véronique Mathieu

Jul 15, 2022

Music Mondays: Stephanie Chua & Véronique Mathieu

13 13 people viewed this event.

Daytime concert series at the historic Church of the Holy Trinity (19 Trinity Square, behind the Eaton Centre). Every Monday from June to Labour Day at 12:15 pm. Admission: pay-what-you-can. Suggested donation $10.

August 15 – Nannerl: Chamber recital by Stephanie Chua, piano and Véronique Mathieu, violin. This program title is taken from the tragic story of Anna Maria Mozart. Nicknamed “Nannerl”, Anna Maria was a child prodigy who toured with her brother Wolfgang and even received top-billing over him. When she turned 18 she was no longer allowed to perform, and remained inactive as a musician until after her brother, father, and husband’s deaths. Her story epitomizes the silencing of the female creative voice.

Additional Details

Location Address - 19 Trinity Square, Toronto, ON M5G 1B1

Event Price - pwyc

Date And Time

Mon, Aug 15th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to 01:30 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine