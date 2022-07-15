Music Mondays: Stephanie Chua & Véronique Mathieu

Daytime concert series at the historic Church of the Holy Trinity (19 Trinity Square, behind the Eaton Centre). Every Monday from June to Labour Day at 12:15 pm. Admission: pay-what-you-can. Suggested donation $10.

August 15 – Nannerl: Chamber recital by Stephanie Chua, piano and Véronique Mathieu, violin. This program title is taken from the tragic story of Anna Maria Mozart. Nicknamed “Nannerl”, Anna Maria was a child prodigy who toured with her brother Wolfgang and even received top-billing over him. When she turned 18 she was no longer allowed to perform, and remained inactive as a musician until after her brother, father, and husband’s deaths. Her story epitomizes the silencing of the female creative voice.