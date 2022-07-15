Music Mondays: Toronto Brass Quintet

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 15, 2022

Daytime concert series at the historic Church of the Holy Trinity (19 Trinity Square, behind the Eaton Centre). Every Monday from June to Labour Day at 12:15 pm. Admission: pay-what-you-can. Suggested donation $10.

July 25 – Layers of Brass: Join five of Toronto’s finest brass players – trumpeters Michael Fedyshyn and Rob Weymouth, hornist Jessie Brooks, trombonist Megan Hodge, and tubist Jen Stephen, with percussionist Andrew Rasmus – as they present a program of eclectic and cutting-edge music.

Location Address - 19 Trinity Square, Toronto, ON M5G 1B1

Event Price - pwyc

Mon, Jul 25th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM
to 01:30 PM

Concert or Performance

Music

