Music Mondays: Toronto Brass Quintet

Daytime concert series at the historic Church of the Holy Trinity (19 Trinity Square, behind the Eaton Centre). Every Monday from June to Labour Day at 12:15 pm. Admission: pay-what-you-can. Suggested donation $10.

July 25 – Layers of Brass: Join five of Toronto’s finest brass players – trumpeters Michael Fedyshyn and Rob Weymouth, hornist Jessie Brooks, trombonist Megan Hodge, and tubist Jen Stephen, with percussionist Andrew Rasmus – as they present a program of eclectic and cutting-edge music.