Music of My Life – A Conversation With

Launch for the online series featuring one-on-one conversations with artists and 40 concerts from the Conservatory’s archives and documentaries. The launch features Eugene Levy, C.M. (star of the Emmy Award-winning Schitt’s Creekas he recalls his early music experiences as a high school saxophone player, the inspiration for the film A Mighty Wind, and the intricacy of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, which is performed by celebrated piano duo Anagnoson & Kinton. April 22 at 3 pm. The series will be updated weekly. http://RoyalConservatory.Live

 

2021-04-22 @ 03:00 PM to
2021-04-22 @ 04:00 PM
 

