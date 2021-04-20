Music of My Life – A Conversation With

Launch for the online series featuring one-on-one conversations with artists and 40 concerts from the Conservatory’s archives and documentaries. The launch features Eugene Levy, C.M. (star of the Emmy Award-winning Schitt’s Creek) as he recalls his early music experiences as a high school saxophone player, the inspiration for the film A Mighty Wind, and the intricacy of George Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue, which is performed by celebrated piano duo Anagnoson & Kinton. April 22 at 3 pm. The series will be updated weekly. http://RoyalConservatory.Live